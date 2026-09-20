The dismissal of Prosecutor General Kravchenko, the offensive operation “Vivaldi” and the massive attack on Moscow. Weekly digest

This week, Ukraine dismissed Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the US signed a bill imposing new large-scale sanctions against Russia, the Defense Forces reported the start of an offensive operation in the east, and also carried out the most massive attack on Moscow and the Moscow region.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

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The Prosecutor General declared suspicion against the head of NABU, and then he was fired

The week began with Ruslan Kravchenko announcing on September 14 that he had signed a complaint against the NABU head Semen Kryvonos. Kravchenko accused him of forging paternity documents and of involvement in a scheme to sell land at an undervalue.

Suspicion was also declared against a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko for influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.

However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about Kryvonosʼ suspicions was not true. At the press conference, Klymenko and Kryvonos also said that they had not received any official suspicions.

After that, the president removed Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. And Kravchenko himself went abroad — according to him, on a business trip.

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All this happened shortly after NABU and SAPO reported the special operation "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Serhiy Kropyva — he has already been sent to custody.

The investigatorsʼ records also include "The Boss", the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service. After the investigation, Kravchenko resigned.

On September 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General. Anton Kovalsky — the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office — became acting prosecutor.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine launch offensive operation in the east

On September 15, the Third Army Corps reported that it had launched the offensive Operation “Vivaldi" in the northern Donetsk region. The operation has four stages in total, and was initially not public.

On September 20, it became known that within the framework of the operation, the Defense Forces had already returned 125 km² of the Donetsk region to Ukrainian control, of which 50 km² had been deoccupied. The total losses of the Russian Federation in the two stages were over 3 000 military personnel.

The US President signs bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia

On September 17, the US House of Representatives supported a bill on new sanctions against Russia, and two days later, President Donald Trump signed it into law.

The document proposes 100 percent tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas and countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions, including China, India and Turkey. It also proposes toughening sanctions against the Russian military and foreign suppliers.

This bill was drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraineʼs most consistent supporters. He died suddenly on July 11 after returning from a trip to Ukraine.