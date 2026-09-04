“Carthage”. NABU and SAPO conduct a special operation to expose a criminal organization led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office

NABU and SAPO are conducting special operation "Carthage" to expose a criminal organization led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, which is involved in covering up fraudulent call centers and legalizing property.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

Details were promised to be provided later.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has already responded and stated that the suspected official has been suspended from duty during the pre-trial investigation.

"Regarding the possible involvement of one of the employees of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in illegal activities related to the work of fraudulent call centers: all circumstances must be established by the investigation. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office will provide anti-corruption authorities with full assistance and all necessary information within the framework of the law," they commented there.

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