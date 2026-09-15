Zelensky dismissed Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

Kravchenko became Prosecutor General in June 2025. He resigned after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "cover up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The records in this case include “The Boss”, the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

On September 14, Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko. However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about Kryvonosʼs suspicion was untrue.

After that, the president removed Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. Kravchenko himself went abroad — according to him, on a business trip.

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