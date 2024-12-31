The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a new head of the Tax Service — he is the former head of the Kyiv regional administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Prior to that, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

The day before, on December 30, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kravchenko from the post of chairman of the Kyiv Oblast Executive Committee.

Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Buchanan District Prosecutorʼs Office, and he also participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. Since April 2023, he has headed the Kyiv regional administration.

It was Ruslan Kravchenko who, on March 14, 2017, signed the indictment against Viktor Yanukovych, alleging that he helped Russia change Ukraineʼs borders and wage an aggressive war.

