Zelensky appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of the Kyiv regional state administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of Kyiv regional state administration.

The decree was published on April 10.

Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Bucha District Prosecutorʼs Office. He participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. Previously, he worked in the military prosecutorʼs office under the leadership of Anatoly Matios. Awarded the Order of Merit III degree (August 23, 2022).

Ruslan Kravchenko was serving in Crimea when Russia seized it. After leaving Crimea, he served for a short time in Rivne and Lviv, and in September 2014, he went to the ATO for half a year — to the military prosecutorʼs office of Artemivsk and Debaltseve. In half a year, he was transferred to Kyiv to the General Prosecutorʼs Office. Later, a department for Russian aggression was created there. On March 14, 2017, it was Ruslan Kravchenko who signed the charges against Viktor Yanukovych — that he helped Russia change the borders of Ukraine and wage an aggressive war (more about this case here ).