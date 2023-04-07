The government approved the candidacy of the new head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration

The government supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, which was previously headed by Oleksiy Kuleba (now the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office).

This was reported by the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Ruslan Kravchenko was serving in Crimea when Russia seized it. After leaving Crimea, he served for a short time in Rivne and Lviv, and in September 2014 he went to the ATO [anti-terrorist operation] for half a year — to the military prosecutorʼs office of Artemivsk and Debaltseve. In half a year, he was transferred to Kyiv, to the General Prosecutorʼs Office. Later, a department for Russian aggression was created there. On March 14, 2017, it was Ruslan Kravchenko who signed the charges against Viktor Yanukovych — that he helped Russia change the borders of Ukraine and wage an aggressive war (more about this case here).

Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Buchansk District Prosecutorʼs Office. He participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). Previously, he worked in the military prosecutorʼs office under the leadership of Anatolii Mathios. Awarded the Order of Merit III degree (August 23, 2022).