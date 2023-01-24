President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed the heads of five regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed five heads of regional state administrations.
This is stated in the relevant decrees of the head of state.
Released:
- Valentyn Reznichenko from the position of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;
- Oleksandr Starukh from the position of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration;
- Oleksiy Kuleba from the position of the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration;
- Dmytro Zhyvytskyi from the position of the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration;
- Yaroslav Yanushevich from the position of the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.
Zelensky also appointed Oleksiy Kuleba as deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office by his decree.
- On November 2, the journalists of "Scheme" and "Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation into the fact that Valentyn Reznichenko helped his partnerʼs company receive 1.5 billion hryvnias from the budget for the repair and maintenance of roads. Journalists emphasize the fact that it depends on Reznichenko, to whom and in what amounts the budget funds of the region are allocated. On the same day, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office opened criminal proceedings. The case was brought under the articles of abuse of power and money laundering.