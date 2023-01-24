Zelenskyi appointed Oleksiy Kuleba as deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office

By his decree, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksiy Kuleba as the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

This is stated on the presidentʼs website.

In 2020, Kuleba headed the Kyiv city administration department for public works, then became deputy mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko, after that he headed the Kyiv regional state administration, and now he heads the regional military administration.

His predecessor, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote a resignation letter on January 23. According to "Babel" sources, the position of head of one of the regional administrations is being prepared for Tymoshenko, which one is still unknown.