Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of the Kyiv and Poltava regional administrations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko and the Poltava Regional State Administration Filip Pronin.

The relevant decrees are No. 887/2024 and No. 888/2024.

The President dismissed Kravchenko and Pronin "in accordance with the applications they submitted."

Philip Pronin

Filip Pronin became the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration in October 2023 — he replaced Dmytro Lunin in the position.

Prior to this position, Pronin worked at the Asset Tracking and Management Agency as Deputy Head of the agency.

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Kyiv Regional State Administration in April 2023. Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Buchanan District Prosecutorʼs Office and also participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

It was Ruslan Kravchenko who, on March 14, 2017, signed the indictment against Viktor Yanukovych, alleging that he helped Russia change Ukraineʼs borders and wage an aggressive war.

It is currently unknown who will be appointed to these positions. Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media outlets, citing sources, wrote that Kravchenko could head the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office instead of the dismissed Andriy Kostin.

