Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin

Andriy Kostin was dismissed from the position of the Prosecutor General. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant decree.

Kostin resigned on Oct. 22 amid incidents of prosecutors being placed on disability. The Verkhovna Rada approved his dismiss on October 29.

What preceded

At the beginning of October 2024, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has ordered an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed on his own accord.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding registration of fake disabilities for officials. The presidential decree, in particular, states that all MSEC in Ukraine will begin to be liquidated from December 31, 2024. The Council has already supported the draft law on improving the procedures for conducting the MSEC.

