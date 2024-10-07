The head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSE Tetyana Krupa was arrested. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise (MSE) Tetyana Krupa to custody with an alternative bail of UAH 500 million.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Tetyana Krupa in the courtroom.

Krupa will spend two months in custody — this is exactly the preventive measure prosecutors insisted on. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of dollars. During the search of her home and her relatives, almost $6 million in cash was found alone.

In the case of bail, she will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations: to appear at the summons of the prosecutor or the court, not to leave the city of Khmelnytskyi, to refrain from communicating with colleagues at the MSE, and to surrender passports.

On October 4, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

The law enforcement officers seized documents confirming the illegal activities of the officials and their money laundering through various business projects. During the searches, Krupa tried to get rid of part of the money, throwing away two bags containing half a million dollars.

