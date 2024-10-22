Medical and social expert commissions to be liquidated from December 31, 2024. Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security Council

Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security Council regarding registration of fake disabilities for officials. The presidential decree, in particular, states that all medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) in Ukraine will begin to be liquidated from December 31, 2024 — in a month, the Ministry of Health must propose a corresponding project.

Also, within a month, law enforcement agencies must report on the investigation of offenses during the establishment of disability for officials. Yes, working groups will be created, which in 3 months will check the conclusions on disability issued by medical and social expert commissions. If facts of violation are discovered, they will be reviewed.

Already within a week, the accrual of disability pension payments to officials will be checked. And in a month they will create a draft law in which they will propose a change in the system of calculating pension payments to officials.

It is also about the draft law on normalizing the calculation of salaries and pensions for officials of the Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine, as well as establishing the appropriate social guarantees for people with disabilities to work in the bodies of the Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine.

In two weeks, they will create a digitalization plan for all stages of MSEC. In the course of a month, they will consider the terms of crossing the state border by ex-officials with disabilities — they will determine the documents that will need to be checked.

By November 30, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption must check the status of the implementation of the recommendations identified in the study "Top 10 corruption risks of medical and social examination regarding the establishment of disability" for 2021 and update it. Also, by December 31, draft laws on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine should be developed, which will determine the head and members of medical and social expert commissions as subjects of criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.