The Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office is conducting an investigation due to information about the disability of 50 prosecutors

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin appointed an official investigation after information about the receipt of disability groups by 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office appeared.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The investigation will also concern other bodies of the prosecutorʼs office, not only the Khmelnytskyi region. The commission has already started gathering information and documents to find out all the circumstances.

A few hours before this edition, "Censor.NET" made a publication in which 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, who have disabilities of the second group, were named. The decision on this was allegedly taken by the head doctor of the medical and social expert commission Tetyana Krupa.

At the beginning of October, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEK Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment. Documents confirming the illegal activities of officials and money laundering through various business projects were seized from them. During the search, Krupa tried to get rid of part of the money, throwing away two bags containing half a million dollars.

