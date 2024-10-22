Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned amid incidents where prosecutors received disabilities

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned against the background of incidents involving prosecutors receiving disability.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The Prosecutor General announced that he was resigning after a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, according to Kostin, discussed an "obviously immoral situation" with fake disabilities of state officials.

"I am grateful to the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for their trust. But in this situation, I consider it correct to announce the dismissal from the position of the Prosecutor General," Andriy Kostin said.

In Ukraine, the Prosecutor General is dismissed by the President with the consent of the Verkhovna Rada. That is, the parliament must vote for Kostinʼs resignation.

What preceded

At the beginning of October , the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEС Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication "Censor.NET" stated that Krupa was involved in providing disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has appointed an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed on his own accord.

After that, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled a meeting of NSDC regarding the situation with medical and social expert commissions.

On October 22, the Security Service exposed the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) in corruption schemes to evade the draft.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.