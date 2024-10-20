Disability of 50 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region. Zelensky appointed the NSDC, and the General Attorneyʼs Office reported on the first results of the investigation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he expects tough decisions from law enforcement officers due to information about the disability of 50 prosecutors.

He said this in his evening address.

"This is really an internal enemy. What is happening with MSEK — medical and social expert commissions — and the audacity of people, in particular prosecutors, who took advantage of their connections with MSEK and registered false disabilities for themselves. I expect from the law enforcement officers, in particular, first of all, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Security Intelligence Service, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, appropriate quick and tough decisions. Appointed by the NSDC," he said.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that 61 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi prosecutorʼs offices have disabilities. 80% of them — 50 people — were disabled before the full-scale invasion began.

"It is very important to establish the circumstances under which they became disabled, because the share of such employees in Khmelnytskyi region is very high," the Prosecutor General stressed.

He initiated the creation of a working group, which will include international experts. They will help to comprehensively assess the situation and develop solutions to prevent similar abuses in the future.

What preceded

At the beginning of October, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEK Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment. Documents confirming illegal activities of officials and money laundering through various business projects were seized from them. During the search, Krupa tried to get rid of part of the money, throwing away two bags containing half a million dollars.

Subsequently, the publication "Censor.NET" stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has appointed an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, Oleksiy Oliynyk, was dismissed on his own accord.

