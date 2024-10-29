The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on improving the procedures for conducting MSEC. The changes

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 11225 on the improvement of the medical and social expert commission (MSEC).

The MP from "European Solidarity" Iryna Herashchenko informed about this.

A total of 284 MPs supported the draft law.

The document modernizes the MSEC procedure through:

the possibility of online participation of people in the MSEC meetings, which will reduce the cost of time and money for patients;

changes in the procedure for determining disability: it is proposed to examine peopleʼs documents for examination instead of personal presence;

entering information about the results of MSEC into the electronic health care system (EHS) to simplify doctorsʼ access to data and speed up decision-making and transparency.

The following norms also appeared before the second reading:

giving lawyers or other authorized representatives of people with disabilities the right to be present at the meeting of MSEC;

giving patients the opportunity to invite their doctors to the meeting of MSEC;

giving people with disabilities, their lawyers or other authorized representatives the right to independently video- and audio-record the meetings of MSEC, as well as to photograph the documents formed by MSEC as part of the consideration of their case;

the obligation of the Cabinet of Ministers to establish the maximum terms during which the MSEC meeting must be held and a decision made;

giving people with disabilities, their lawyers or other authorized representatives the right to independently establish a procedure for appealing decisions of MSEC;

the obligation of the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a list of reasons for which the MSEC meetings are held remotely or remote meetings are organized, or decisions are made in absentia;

the obligation of the Cabinet of Ministers to establish an exhaustive list of gross violations, for the commission of which the MSEC members are deprived of membership in commissions of all levels and the right to perform functions and participate in decision-making in the field of disability determination for a certain period of time;

organization and establishment of a clear division of MSEC into commissions of the first, second and other levels.

What preceded

On October 23, the Ministry of Health informed that by the end of the year, the central MSEC will be liquidated. This decision was preceded by a scandal with the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, she was found with millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.

