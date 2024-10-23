Minister of Health: Central MSEC will be liquidated by the end of the week

The Central Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) is planned to be liquidated by the end of this week.

This was stated by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, reports Ukrinform.

Before that, the government instructed the Ministry of Health to collect all the documents in order to complete the reform of the liquidation of the department and introduce a new model.

Lyashko reported that Ukraine now has more than 350 MSECs, in which approximately 1 200 doctors work. Already on January 1, 2025, MSEC as separate legal entities will suspend their activities, and their functions will be transferred to cluster and supercluster hospitals.

What preceded

At the beginning of October 2024, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in providing disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has appointed an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed on his own accord. On October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding registration of fake disabilities for officials. The presidential decree, in particular, states that all MSEC in Ukraine will begin to be liquidated from December 31, 2024 — within a month, the Ministry of Health must propose a corresponding project.

