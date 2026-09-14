Zelensky removed Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelensky has removed Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

This is stated in Decree No. 905/2026 on the website of the Office of the President (OP).

Earlier today, Zelensky sent a submission to the Verkhovna Rada proposing the resignation of the Prosecutor General.

What preceded

On September 14, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint of suspicion against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos for forging documents. A person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko was also charged with influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.

All this happened shortly after NABU and SAPO reported the special operation “Carthage” to “cover up” a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

There, the investigators’ records include “The Boss” — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko. Soon after that, Kravchenko resigned.

After Kravchenkoʼs appeal, information appeared in the media that he had fled abroad. The Prosecutor General confirmed that he was abroad, but he claims that he had gone on a business trip. The media wrote that he was to take part in a hearing of the PACE parliamentary network in Paris.

However, the assembly stated that the Prosecutor General himself or his representatives would not take part in the hearing.