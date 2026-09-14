The media wrote that the Prosecutor General fled abroad. Kravchenko says he went on a business trip

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he is currently on a foreign business trip, during which he wants to "inform international partners about the real state of affairs in the system of anti-corruption bodies". This is how he reacted to information in the media that he fled abroad at night in a company car.

"I am currently on a business trip abroad, within the framework of which a number of meetings are planned, during which I intend to inform international partners about the real state of affairs in the system of anti-corruption bodies, signs of their concentration of uncontrolled influence, and the risks that such practices pose for state sovereignty, the rule of law, and democratic institutions of Ukraine," he wrote.

In the morning, Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos. He says that the NABU head forged documents for a bribe and is involved in a case of fictitious adoption.

Kravchenko also reported a complaint against a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko for influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and assistance in evading mobilization.

Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs video address and asked parliamentarians to support Kravchenkoʼs immediate dismissal. The president stated that the Prosecutor General has only one way out — dismissal from office.

On September 7, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted his resignation after the special operation "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

There, the investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

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