Ruslan Kravchenko submitted a resignation letter from the position of Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has submitted his resignation.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

He called his decision political and noted that his position on the charges remains unchanged.

Kravchenko previously stated that all of his familyʼs expenses, which the SAPO prosecutor mentioned at the trial of an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) Serhiy Kropyva were made within the declared income.

He said that he had nothing to do with covering up illegal call centers and that he had not given instructions to facilitate such activities. Kravchenko also denied reports of his disappearance.

Operation “Carthage”

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage", which is related to a scheme to "cover" a network of fraudulent call centers for money led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The defendants invested the funds received in real estate and other property worth over UAH 20 million, and could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.

In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called “Chancellor” — the case materials show that this is the deputy head of the international cooperation department of PGO Serhiy Kropyva.

He is also suspected of laundering money in the amount of UAH 89.9 million. In addition, the investigators’ records include “Chef” — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

At approximately midnight on September 5, NABU detectives conducted searches in the office premises of Kravchenko, his first deputy Maria Vdovychenko, and other employees of PGO.

However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office questioned the validity of the searches. They claim that the conversations cited in the court ruling relate, in particular, to everyday issues. They say that there is no direct evidence in these materials that Kravchenko facilitated the work of call centers. Kravchenko denies his involvement.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.