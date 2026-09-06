The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that it has suspended its employee, who is involved in the NABU and SAPO investigation

An official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), who appears in the new NABU and SAPO "Carthage" operation, has been suspended from his position. A decision on his dismissal is also being prepared.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Kravchenko noted that he had instructed to prepare a decision on his dismissal. The media wrote that, presumably, this refers to the head of the PGO cyber department Serhiy Kropyva. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office should check the work of the international cooperation department, where the employee worked, and the unit for combating cybercrime.

The Prosecutor General clarified that he had nothing to do with covering up illegal call centers and had not given instructions to facilitate such activities. He also denied reports of his disappearance.

HACC began electing the deputy Serhiy Kropyva today, but the meeting was postponed to 3:00 p.m.

Operation “Carthage”

The NABU and SAPO operation called “Carthage” is related to a scheme to “cover up” a network of fraudulent call centers led by an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office. In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called “Chancellor”. He started working at the prosecutor’s office in August 2025. The media wrote that, presumably, this refers to the head of the PGO cyber department Serhiy Kropyva.

The recordings also feature “The Boss”, the former head of the Tax Service. “The Chancellor” addresses him as “Andriyovych”. Despite his dismissal, he retained influence over the Tax Service and, according to investigators, helped appoint a loyal person to the position of deputy head of the State Tax Service.

As evidenced by the NABU recordings, the official was influenced through systematic bribery and "salaries in envelopes". The name of the official in the State Tax Service is not being disclosed.

From December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko, who was then appointed Prosecutor General. Since then, the acting head of the State Tax Service has been Lesya Karnaukh.

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