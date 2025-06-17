The new Prosecutor General is Ruslan Kravchenko — he led the Yanukovych case and almost headed the NABU. And he also has a dream. A brief profile from Babel

Crimean period

Ruslan Kravchenko is 35 years old. He was born in Severodonetsk, at the age of 15 he entered the Ivan Bohun Kyiv Military Lyceum, and then the Military Law Faculty of the Yaroslav the Wise Law Academy. He has a Masterʼs degree in law and the military rank of "lieutenant of justice".

After his studies, Kravchenko was assigned to Crimea as an investigator at the Sevastopol Prosecutorʼs Office. There, he investigated military crimes. Within a year, he was promoted to senior investigator. When Russia began its occupation of Crimea, Kravchenko was on the peninsula and did not side with the occupiers.

“These are prosecutors who did not betray Ukraine and in the spring of 2014, having destroyed the secret documents of the Crimean Prosecutorʼs Office regarding supervision in the military sphere, left the peninsula and moved to the mainland,” their leader, then Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios said about Kravchenko and his future partner in the treason case against Viktor Yanukovych in 2018.

ATO, the case of "Tornado" and the first Russian military

After leaving Crimea, Kravchenko served briefly in Rivne and Lviv, and on September 8, 2014, he left for the ATO zone for six months — to the military prosecutorʼs office in Bakhmut and Debaltseve. In 2015, he was transferred to Kyiv to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. Kravchenko worked on the case of the Tornado company.

In 2016, Kravchenko led the case of the first Russian servicemen detained in Ukraine — Alexander Alexandrov and Yevgeny Yerofeyev. They operated as part of the SRG on the territory of Ukraine; the Ukrainian military detained them near Shchastya in the Luhansk region in May 2015. In a conversation with Babel in 2018, Anatoliy Matios praised the way Kravchenko conducted the cases of the Russians and “Tornado”, calling him competent, balanced, and impartial.

Trial against Viktor Yanukovych

A little later, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office created a department on Russian aggression, which investigated, in particular, the occupation of Crimea. Kravchenko became part of it and began work on charging the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Alexander Vitko, who led military units during the invasion of Crimea. Later, the Yanukovych case, in which Kravchenko was one of the prosecutors, also stood out from the volumes about the seizure of Crimea. In January 2017, Kravchenko, together with the investigator in the case, flew to New York to search for one of the key pieces of evidence — Yanukovychʼs appeal, which was read out by the Russian permanent representative at a meeting of the UN Security Council. After Viktor Yanukovych was declared suspicious, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case against Kravchenko. In July 2017, the Basmanny Court in Moscow arrested him in absentia. Kravchenko is still wanted in Russia.

The trial against Yanukovych was one of the key ones both in the history of modern Ukraine and in Kravchenkoʼs career. He became one of the few prosecutors who interrogated then-President Petro Poroshenko, Minister Arsen Avakov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov and others. Due to Yanukovychʼs active and rather aggressive defense, the case did not leave the media (read more about this trial here). At the time, Kravchenko told Babel that once, in a conversation with Yanukovychʼs lawyer Vitaliy Serdyuk, who often traveled to the Russian Federation, he jokingly asked to hand him over to the Russian authorities so that they would not look for him. In January 2019, the Obolonsky court found Yanukovych guilty of high treason and aiding and abetting in the preparation and waging of an aggressive war.

Then, in a conversation with Babel, Kravchenko shared his dream: “If there is ever a serious tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, regarding its current government, I would also very much like to be in the group of people who would bring charges.”

If there is no such process, he would like to continue to climb the career ladder in the prosecutor’s office. His career has really gone uphill.

Unsuccessful attempts to get into the SAP and head the NABU

From 2019 to 2020, Kravchenko was the deputy military prosecutor of the Central Region of Ukraine. At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office was headed by Ruslan Ryaboshapka and launched a recertification of all prosecutors. Some prosecutors did not pass it and resigned. Kravchenko passed the test, and later applied for a competition to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP). It was a regular rank-and-file position, but as Kravchenko explained to Babel, he wanted to develop and investigate complex cases. The commission members called Kravchenkoʼs candidacy strong. But at the final interview, they did not support him — the executive director of Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) Darya Kaleniuk voted against him.

Kaleniuk has already explained this by doubts about his integrity: Kravchenko received official housing out of the queue — 42 square meters in Kyiv — and quickly privatized and sold it. According to Kaleniuk, at that time his wife already had an apartment in the center of Kyiv.

“To my numerous questions about why he needed another official apartment, Kravchenko replied: ʼFirst of all, Iʼm a man. Today Iʼm married, and tomorrow I may be not,’” she said.

Kravchenko got married in March 2019, his chosen one is Olena Shkrobanets, who then worked as a deputy head of the department in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. She now works at the UN Office in Ukraine. Her father is a doctor, professor. Before the Revolution of Dignity, he was a deputy of the Chernivtsi Regional Council from the “Party of Regions”; now — from the party "For the Future". According to the Babel information, in 2024 Kravchenko divorced.

In 2020, Kravchenko headed the Department of Procedural Management of Criminal Proceedings on Crimes in the Defense-Industrial Complex of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the Military and Defense Spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

In 2021, on the eve of the full-scale invasion, Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutorʼs Office. Already in March 2022, he began to record and investigate war crimes by the Russian occupiers in Bucha. Numerous foreign delegations began to come to the city, and Kravchenko also attended the meetings. It was then that he was noticed in the Presidentʼs Office.