The Cabinet of Ministers appointed an interim head of the Tax Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily appointed Lesya Karnaukh as the head of the State Tax Service (STS).

The corresponding order No. 593-p dated June 18 was published on the government portal.

Prior to that, Karnaukh held the position of the First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, the document states. On December 31, 2024, the service was headed by the former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko. And the other day, on June 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.