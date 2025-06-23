The Cabinet of Ministers appointed an interim head of the Tax Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily appointed Lesya Karnaukh as the head of the State Tax Service (STS).
The corresponding order No. 593-p dated June 18 was published on the government portal.
Prior to that, Karnaukh held the position of the First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, the document states. On December 31, 2024, the service was headed by the former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko. And the other day, on June 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
According to the State Tax Service, Lesya Karnaukh has been working in the civil service since 2004. From July 2018 to May 2023, in particular, she held the position of Deputy Head of Staff of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine. From July 2023 until her appointment as Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, she was Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional Administrative Organization. Karnaukh has the third rank of civil servant.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.