Kravchenko commented on the mention of his family in the materials of the “Carthage” case

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that all of his familyʼs expenses, which the SAPO prosecutor mentioned during the trial of an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) Serhiy Kropyva were incurred within the declared income.
Kravchenko wrote about this in a telegram.
According to Kravchenko, his family has been renting a 280 m2 house since May 1, 2026. The house was chosen back in the winter, but it needed additional work, so in conversations with Kropyva, craftsmen, an alarm system, and household appliances were mentioned.
Kravchenko also denied the information about buying a new laptop for his wife. He stated that she prepared the documents and obtained a visa to the US on her own, and she does not have a new laptop.
Separately, the Prosecutor General emphasized that the photo of the safe with money, which is mentioned in the case materials, has no relation to him or the prosecutorʼs office and, according to Kropyvaʼs lawyers, comes from another case.
Yesterday, the court remanded Kropyva, an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, in custody on bail of UAH 120 million as part of the “Carthage” investigation into the "covering" of fraudulent call centers and money laundering.
During the trial, the SAPO prosecutor stated that Kropyva was Kravchenkoʼs trusted person. In particular, according to the investigation, he helped him organize repairs in his house in Kozyn, and also issued a visa to the United States for Kravchenkoʼs wife.
Operation “Carthage”
On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage", which is related to a scheme to "cover" a network of fraudulent call centers for money led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The defendants invested the funds received in real estate and other property worth over UAH 20 million, and could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.
In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called “Chancellor” — the case materials show that this is the deputy head of the international cooperation department of PGO Serhiy Kropyva.
He is also suspected of laundering money in the amount of UAH 89.9 million. In addition, the investigators’ records include “Chef” — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.
At approximately midnight on September 5, NABU detectives conducted searches in the office premises of Kravchenko, his first deputy Maria Vdovychenko, and other employees of PGO.
However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office questioned the validity of the searches. They claim that the conversations cited in the court ruling relate, in particular, to everyday issues. They say that there is no direct evidence in these materials that Kravchenko facilitated the work of call centers. Kravchenko himself also denies his involvement.
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