Kravchenko commented on the mention of his family in the materials of the “Carthage” case

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that all of his familyʼs expenses, which the SAPO prosecutor mentioned during the trial of an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) Serhiy Kropyva were incurred within the declared income.

Kravchenko wrote about this in a telegram.

According to Kravchenko, his family has been renting a 280 m2 house since May 1, 2026. The house was chosen back in the winter, but it needed additional work, so in conversations with Kropyva, craftsmen, an alarm system, and household appliances were mentioned.

Kravchenko also denied the information about buying a new laptop for his wife. He stated that she prepared the documents and obtained a visa to the US on her own, and she does not have a new laptop.

Separately, the Prosecutor General emphasized that the photo of the safe with money, which is mentioned in the case materials, has no relation to him or the prosecutorʼs office and, according to Kropyvaʼs lawyers, comes from another case.

Yesterday, the court remanded Kropyva, an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, in custody on bail of UAH 120 million as part of the “Carthage” investigation into the "covering" of fraudulent call centers and money laundering.

During the trial, the SAPO prosecutor stated that Kropyva was Kravchenkoʼs trusted person. In particular, according to the investigation, he helped him organize repairs in his house in Kozyn, and also issued a visa to the United States for Kravchenkoʼs wife.