HACC sent Kropyva into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 120 million. He is suspected of “covering” call centers

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) remanded Serhiy Kropyva, the Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), in custody with the alternative of a bail of UAH 120 million until November 2.

This became known from the HACC broadcast.

The court must choose a guardian for his roommate, who is called "Muse" in the records, after the trial regarding Kropyva.

If Kropyva posts bail, he must surrender his foreign passports and not communicate with certain people, including Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and his deputy Maria Vdovychenko.

Kropyva is suspected of "covering" a network of fraudulent call centers. In addition, according to the investigation, Kropyva organized the renovation of a house in Kozyn for Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Kropyva is also suspected of laundering UAH 89.9 million in assets. These are two episodes: UAH 41.7 million — from August 2025 to September 2026, when Kropyva was already working in PGO, and UAH 48.2 million — from August 2023 to May 2025, when he was the deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Operation “Carthage”

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage”, which is related to a scheme to "cover" a network of fraudulent call centers for money led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The funds were invested in real estate and other property for more than UAH 20 million, and another more than UAH 10 million could be kept in the accounts of relatives.

In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called "Chancellor." He began working at the prosecutorʼs office in August 2025. The case materials indicate that this is Kropyva.

The recordings also include “The Boss”, the former head of the Tax Service. “The Chancellor” addresses him as “Andriyovych”. Despite his dismissal, he retained influence in the Tax Service and, according to the investigation, helped appoint a loyal person to the position of deputy head of the State Tax Service.

As evidenced by the NABU recordings, the official was influenced by systematic bribery and “salaries in envelopes”. The name of the official in the State Tax Service is not mentioned.

However, from December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko, who was then appointed Prosecutor General. Since then, the acting head of the State Tax Service has been Lesya Karnaukh.

Already today, Kravchenko reported that the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has fired an employee who is involved in the NABU and SAPO investigation. The Prosecutor General also clarified that he allegedly has no connection to the cover-up of illegal call centers.

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