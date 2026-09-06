Organized repairs in the Prosecutor Generalʼs house: SAPO stated that the employee of the Prosecutorʼs General Office Kropyva was Kravchenkoʼs confidant

The SAPO prosecutor stated that an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) Serhiy Kropyva was a trusted person of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and even organized repairs in his house.

This became known from the broadcast of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

In particular, according to the investigation, the deputy head of the international cooperation department, Kropyva, communicated with the foreman and other employees regarding the renovation of a house in Kozyn, and also carried out various instructions from Kravchenko.

Also, according to SAPO, Kropyva helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the United States and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid. The SAPO prosecutor stated that this indicates a close relationship between them and Kropyvaʼs influence in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Kropyva is suspected of "covering" fraudulent call centers and money laundering. Today, September 6, he will be sentenced to preventive detention. The SAPO prosecutor is requesting that Kropyva be sent to custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 200 million.