Organized repairs in the Prosecutor Generalʼs house: SAPO stated that the employee of the Prosecutorʼs General Office Kropyva was Kravchenkoʼs confidant

The SAPO prosecutor stated that an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) Serhiy Kropyva was a trusted person of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and even organized repairs in his house.
This became known from the broadcast of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).
In particular, according to the investigation, the deputy head of the international cooperation department, Kropyva, communicated with the foreman and other employees regarding the renovation of a house in Kozyn, and also carried out various instructions from Kravchenko.
Also, according to SAPO, Kropyva helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the United States and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid. The SAPO prosecutor stated that this indicates a close relationship between them and Kropyvaʼs influence in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
Kropyva is suspected of "covering" fraudulent call centers and money laundering. Today, September 6, he will be sentenced to preventive detention. The SAPO prosecutor is requesting that Kropyva be sent to custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 200 million.
Operation “Carthage”
On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage”, which involved the "covering" of a network of fraudulent call centers by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. According to the investigation, the participants in the scheme received over UAH 20 million in real estate and other property, and could have kept over UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.
The leader of the group is called “Chancellor” in the recordings. The case materials show that this is Serhiy Kropyva, who has been working in the prosecutor’s office since August 2025. “The Boss” also appears, a former head of the State Tax Service, whom “Chancellor” calls “Andriyovych”. According to the investigation, he retained influence over the tax service and helped appoint a loyal deputy head of the State Tax Service.
As evidenced by the NABU recordings, the official was influenced by systematic bribery and “salaries in envelopes”. The name of the official in the State Tax Service is not mentioned. However, from December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko, who was then appointed Prosecutor General. Since then, the acting head of the State Tax Service has been Lesya Karnaukh.
At approximately midnight on September 5, NABU detectives conducted searches in the office premises of Kravchenko, his first deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and other employees of PGO.
However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office questioned the validity of the searches. They claim that the conversations cited in the court ruling relate, in particular, to everyday issues. They say that there is no direct evidence in these materials that Kravchenko facilitated the work of call centers. Kravchenko himself also denies his involvement.
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