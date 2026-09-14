Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko signed the indictment against the NABU head and a person close to the head of SAPO

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, after resigning, stated that he had signed the indictment against the NABU head Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko.

In his address, he stated that Operation “Carthage” was not directed only against him, but its goal was to gain access to the materials of criminal proceedings against the leaders and employees of NABU and SAPO and, ultimately, to dismiss the Prosecutor General and stop these cases.

He reiterated that during searches of the offices of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), NABU and SAPO employees allegedly gained access to case materials about their own leaders, employees, and people associated with them. Some of these documents were allegedly copied and stolen. There are allegedly dozens of such criminal proceedings.

That is why Kravchenko signed the indictment against Kryvonos — he is suspected of forging documents to receive a large bribe. He also claims that the head of NABU allegedly registered a fictitious adoption to avoid liability in court.

According to Kravchenko, a person close to the head of SAPO was declared under suspicion because she allegedly influenced judges of HACC, offered them bribes, and facilitated evasion of mobilization. Kravchenko added that previously the president and anti-corruption activists themselves had discouraged him from declaring suspicions against these officials.

Separately, the Prosecutor General called on Kryvonos and Klymenko to resign so as not to drag "organs and teams into a personal conflict and struggle for themselves and their close circle".

UPD 08:55: President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs video address and asked parliamentarians to support his immediate dismissal. The president said that the Prosecutor General has only one way out — to resign. According to Zelensky, this is exactly what he told Kravchenko during their meeting.

"Ukraine saw all the reasons. If he considers this political pressure, let him call it that," Zelensky added.

UPD 09:01: Kravchenko published suspicions registered in URPTI. They date back to yesterday. The name of a person close to the head of SAPO was blacked out.

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UPD 09:07:

NABU stated that they regard the Prosecutor Generalʼs statement as "a continuation of a systemic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies". The agency claims that this attack did not begin today, but its active phase started last summer, when "one of the main goals was an attempt to subordinate NABU and SAPO to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office".

They added that as of now, no suspicions have been officially handed over to the NABU head Semen Kryvonos. The Bureau also assured that NABU has not withdrawn any criminal proceedings mentioned in the Prosecutor Generalʼs statements, and all allegations about NABUʼs alleged withdrawal of such proceedings are untrue.

On September 7, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted his resignation after the special operation "Carthage". There, the investigatorsʼ records include "The Chief" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations