The Verkhovna Rada received a proposal to resign Kravchenko from his position

The Verkhovna Rada has received a submission from President Volodymyr Zelensky proposing the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko from his position.

This was stated to journalists by presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

What preceded

In early September, NABU and SAPO reported a special operation "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO). There, the investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko. Soon after, Kravchenko resigned, but the Rada still has to vote on it.

Already on September 14, Kravchenko reported that he had signed a suspicion against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos for forging documents and published an investigation in which Kryvonos is accused of illegally registering paternity over someone elseʼs child in order to obtain amnesty in the case of bribing students. A person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko was also suspected of influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.

After Kravchenkoʼs appeal, information appeared in the media that he had fled abroad. The Prosecutor General confirmed that he was abroad, but he claims that he had gone on a business trip.

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