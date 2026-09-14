“No true bill.” The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office denied the suspicion against the NABU head Kryvonos, which was stated by Kravchenko

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) officially stated that the information about the suspicion of the NABU head Semen Kryvonos is not true.

This is stated in a statement from the PGO press service.

"Within the framework of this criminal proceeding, no person — in particular, the head of the anti-corruption body — was notified of suspicion in the manner prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office noted.

They added that there are no legal grounds for suspicion, so the statements about it are “devoid of legal meaning”. Therefore, the corresponding notes in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (URPTI) about the notification of suspicion were canceled.

This morning, the already suspended Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint against the NABU head Kryvonos. Kravchenko accused him of forging paternity documents to obtain amnesty in the student bribery case, as well as of involvement in a scheme to sell land at an undervalue.

Suspicion was also declared against a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko for influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion. However, both Klymenko and Kryvonos stated at a press conference that they had not received any official suspicions.

Meanwhile, Kravchenko wrote that the decision on suspicion was "properly sent, and this is confirmed by postal receipts", so "any attempt to cancel it or remove information from URPTI will bear the hallmarks of political and unlawful interference".

"And no political decision can cancel the evidence. It does not exempt the NABU head from the obligation to answer specific questions about his own integrity before society. Today, Semen Kryvonos tried to avoid this answer by hiding behind the presidentʼs political decision," Kravchenko wrote.

What preceded

Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs suspicions appeared shortly after NABU and SAPO reported the special operation "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

Shortly after that, Kravchenko submitted his resignation, which the Verkhovna Rada is expected to vote on tomorrow.

After Kravchenkoʼs appeal, information appeared in the media that he had fled abroad. The Prosecutor General confirmed that he was abroad, but he claims that he had gone on a business trip.

Media wrote that he was to take part in a hearing of the PACE parliamentary network in Paris. However, the assembly stated that the Prosecutor General himself or his representatives would not take part in the hearing.

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