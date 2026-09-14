The Prosecutor General published the text of the suspicion against the head of NABU — he is suspected of attempting to receive a bribe for the allocation of land

In addition to forging paternity documents, the NABU head Semen Kryvonos is suspected of involvement in a scheme to sell land at an undervalue.

This is stated in the text of the suspicion, which was published by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

In total, the document lists four suspicions. The first two relate to the case of allegedly forging paternity documents and using this document in court to avoid punishment in another case. In this case, Kryvonos was charged under two items — Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Two more suspicions concern a land fraud scheme. Investigators claim that in 2014 (when Kryvonos was the head of the registration service of the Obukhiv City District Department of Justice) he, in collusion with the head of the Stari Bezradychi Village Council Petro Horbachenko, and another person, agreed to allocate a plot of land to businessman V. V. Ruzmatov free of charge for a bribe of $72 000. However, the case was not brought to a conclusion, the scheme was exposed by law enforcement officers.

As part of the same scheme, according to investigators, Kryvonos gave instructions to find an appraiser who would prepare a fictitious report on the monetary valuation of the plot in order to lower its value (UAH 150 000 instead of the real UAH 345 000) and legalize the transaction through a purchase and sale agreement.

In this case, Kryvonos was charged under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

What preceded

On September 14, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint of suspicion against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos for forgery of documents. A person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko was also charged with influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.

All this happened shortly after NABU and SAPO reported the special operation "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. There, the investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko. Soon after, Kravchenko resigned — the Verkhovna Rada still has to vote on it.

After Kravchenkoʼs appeal, information appeared in the media that he had fled abroad. The Prosecutor General confirmed that he was abroad, but he claims that he had gone on a business trip.

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