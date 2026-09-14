The heads of NABU and SAPO gave a press conference regarding the suspicions from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The main points

The head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos and the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko held a joint press conference to comment on the suspicions of the already suspended Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Babel has compiled the main points from their statements.

Regarding the suspicions against the NABU head and a person close to the SAPO head, which Kravchenko signed today, Kryvonos stated that he personally had not seen the paper document, and called Kravchenkoʼs statement "an incomprehensible information kinda Telegram-suspicion":

"No one handed it to me [personally], or brought it to NABU or SAPO."

Klymenko noted that his family members also did not receive any suspicions: “If this close person is found, let him [or her] say who he [or she] is, and what suspicion was received and for what.”

In his opinion, Kravchenko’s statement is a reaction to the “Carthage” case, during which an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office was exposed for “covering up” of call centers.

The NABU head did not rule out that the work of call centers in Ukraine could be part of "Russian sabotage". He noted that he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed this.

At the same time, the head of NABU expects further investigative actions within the framework of the published criminal proceedings: "We will evaluate and build a defense strategy."

He also emphasized that it is clear from the published materials that "the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) participated in these actions, and this also happened in July [2025, when there was an attempt to deprive NABU and SAPO of their independence]."

In addition, the head of SAPO emphasized that the attacks on anti-corruption bodies in July 2025 and now were prepared and carried out not only by Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

"A close friend, a lawyer, was involved in this. He is known in the media as a hacker-lawyer, and who actually acts as the architect of non-standard attacks on the anti-corruption system," said the head of SAPO.

Regarding the suspicion of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Klymenko stated that anti-corruption authorities "have never reported and will not declare suspicions".

"If a sufficient amount of evidence is collected to declare a suspicion, then this suspicion is declared," the head of SAPO emphasized.

Separately, the head of NABU commented on the materials seized at the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office during the search. According to him, the detectives acted strictly within the law based on the decisions of the investigating judges of HACC.

"It [the search report] states that a certificate was seized, not criminal proceedings themselves. There is information about counterintelligence cases against our detectives, and some of them had previously had wiretaps found in their homes. These detectives are involved in important criminal proceedings," said Kryvonos.

The head of SAPO added that during that search, a list of detectives against whom cases were opened, and what measures are being taken and are planned to be taken against them, was seized. Klymenko is convinced that these cases were prepared solely for pressure.

Semen Kryvonos called Kravchenkoʼs words that the anti-corruption authorities offered him "security guarantees" in exchange for refusing to accept suspicions as delusional.

What preceded

On September 14, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint of suspicion against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos for forging documents. A person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko was also charged with influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.