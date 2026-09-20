Operation “Vivaldi”: The Defense Forces have already returned 125 km² of territories to Ukrainian control

As part of the Operation “Vivaldi” in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already returned 125 km² of territories to Ukrainian control, of which 50 km² have been deoccupied.

This was reported by the Third Army Corps.

Ukrainian troops liberated Shandryholove and Derylove in the Donetsk region and established full control over Drobyshev. During the new stage of the operation, another 800 Russian soldiers were killed. The total losses of the Russian Federation in the two stages are over 3 000 soldiers.

Artillery and drones hit command posts, communication hubs, logistics, crossings, and reserves of the Russian Federation, which allowed them to gain a foothold on the liberated borders.

The Third Army Corps continues to grind down the offensive potential of the 20th and 25th combined arms armies and the 1st tank army in the Liman direction.

On September 15, it became known that the Third Army Corps had launched the offensive Operation “Vivaldi" in the north of Donetsk region. In total, the operation has four stages, and it was not public at first.

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