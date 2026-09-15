The Third Army Corps launched an offensive in the north of the Donetsk region

The Third Army Corps launched the offensive Operation Vivaldi in the north of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky.

According to the military, the operation was not initially announced publicly. The corps units cleared 75 km² of territory, de-occupied another 10 km². The Ukrainian military expelled the Russians from Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova and the vicinity of Korovy Yar, and also liberated Seredne.

During this time, Russian troops lost approximately 1 500 soldiers, over 12 000 drones, hundreds of armored vehicles, artillery, and vehicles.

Unmanned systems units have also attacked Russian logistics routes. The Third Corps said that by striking a pipeline and warehouses, the Russian military moved fuel supplies outside of Ukraine to the Voronezh region.

Biletsky also noted that the network is currently discussing a possible goal of the offensive — access to the Chorny Zherebets River. However, according to him, Operation Vivaldi has four stages, and only the first has now been completed.

In early September, the Defense Forces liberated another 4 km² of territory between Dvorichne and Zapadny in the Kharkiv region. At the end of July, then-Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky stated that since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has liberated 743 km² of territory.

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