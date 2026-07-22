Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has liberated 743 km² of territory. Syrsky summed up his work in office

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has liberated 743 km² of territory and also moved from defense to offense.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

Syrsky also thanked the military and summed up his work in office. He recalled the defense of Kyiv in 2022, the offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region, when Balaklia, Izyum, and Kupyansk were liberated, as well as the creation of the UAV Forces.

In addition, the commander-in-chief recalled the withdrawal from Avdiivka and how the Ukrainian military destroyed the most combat-ready part of the Russian army in the Donetsk region — the PMC “Wagner”. Syrsky also recalled the Kursk operation and other combat events.

Syrsky headed the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2024, replacing Valery Zaluzhny. Yesterday, July 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he would appoint Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief.