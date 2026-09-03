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The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated another 4 km² of Ukrainian territory

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated another 4 km² of territory between Dvorichna and Zapadne in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported in the 23rd Assault Regiment.

In one of the areas, the 23rd Special Operations Battalion operated together with servicemen of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade.

The day before, the “Khartiya” fighters had already liberated 9.5 km² in this area. Thus, the total area of the liberated territory between Dvorichnya and Zapadne is 13.5 km².

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