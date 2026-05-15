Our military returned 22 km² of occupied territory in the Kharkiv region to Ukrainian control

Our military returned Odradne and the adjacent territory in the Dvorichansk region of the Kharkiv region to Ukrainian control.

This was reported in the 16th Army Corps.

During the operation, units of the 129th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade liberated 22 km² of territory and eliminated 56 Russian soldiers. Assault groups, UAV operators, and artillery were involved in the operation.

In March, during a counteroffensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Ukrainian military liberated almost the entire Dnipropetrovsk region — recapturing over 400 km² of territory.

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