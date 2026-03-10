Counteroffensive in the Oleksandrivka direction. The General Staff reported the liberation of almost the entire Dnipropetrovsk region

During the counteroffensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Ukrainian military liberated almost the entire territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated by the head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff, Major General Oleksandr Komarenko, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, three small settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain to be completed and two more to be cleared. In total, since the start of the operation, the military has already liberated more than 400 km² of Ukrainian territory.

Komarenko called the overall situation on the front difficult, but controlled. The Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions remain the most difficult, where the Russians have concentrated their main efforts.

"But we are gradually leveling the situation thanks to our active actions. Now the number of enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas has decreased somewhat due to the refocusing of his troops to the Oleksandrivka direction," said Komarenko.

According to the general, the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions will remain priorities for the Russians during the spring campaign.

On the eve of the day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported that in February alone, the Ukrainian military regained control over 285.6 km² of territory. For the first time since the Kursk operation in 2024, in one month the fighters regained control over a larger territory than the Russian army was able to capture in the same time.

