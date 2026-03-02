Syrsky: In February, the Ukrainian military regained control over more territory than Russia had captured

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported that in February this year, Ukrainian fighters regained control over a larger territory than the Russian army had captured. This is the first time since the Kursk offensive operation.

Syrsky wrote about this on social networks.

He said that in the three months of winter, Russia lost 92 850 of its soldiers killed and wounded — more than 1 000 people every day. During this time, the Russians also lost 322 tanks, five aircraft, almost 3 000 artillery systems, one helicopter, and a bunch of other equipment.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian fighters are actively working in the Oleksandrivske and Hulyaipole directions, strengthening control over Kupyansk, and continuing to restrain the Russians in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

On March 2, the airborne assault troops reported that since the start of the offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction at the end of January, they have already liberated nine settlements and cleared three more of Russians.

"During the operation, the enemy is being systematically and decisively pushed out of fortified positions. Targeted and massive strikes are destroying the manpower, weapons, military and special equipment of the occupiers," the Ukrainian military noted.

During the operation, the Russian army lost 6 537 of its soldiers, over 4 000 of them permanently. 15 soldiers were taken prisoner.

On February 22, the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it was conducting an operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. Its goal was to disrupt Russian plans to advance in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. By that time, the fighters had regained control over an area of more than 300 km².

