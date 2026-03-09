The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated over 285 km² in the Oleksandrivka direction in a month

The Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive in the Oleksandrivka direction and in February regained control over 285.6 km² of territory.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

According to him, for the first time since 2024, when Ukrainian troops conducted the Kursk Offensive, in one month our military regained control over a larger territory than the Russian army was able to capture in the same time.

In particular, a counter-offensive operation is underway in the Oleksandrivka direction. The military has regained control over 285.6 km² of territory in a month. In total, more than 400 km² have been returned to Ukrainian control since the start of this operation.

Ukrainian forces are also striking military targets in Russia. In February, 85 targets were hit by DeepStrike missiles. The military estimates that Russiaʼs total oil refining capacity has decreased by 24.8%.

Also in February, the use of FPV drones by Russian forces decreased by 18%. This was probably a consequence of strikes by Ukrainian forces on drone depots. During the month, missile troops carried out 228 strikes, and the Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out 104 strikes.

The Oleksandrivka direction is the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, about 80 kilometers east of Zaporizhzhia.

