The US Senator Lindsey Graham, who supported Ukraine, dies

Yesterday, July 11, the US Senator Lindsey Graham, who supported Ukraine, died at the age of 71. The politician passed away due to a sudden and short illness.

This was reported on his official page in X.

On July 10, Graham visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The senator announced that he and his colleagues had reached an agreement with the White House on a new version of the Russia sanctions bill, which Graham co-sponsored.

Also during his last visit to Ukraine, Lindsey Graham visited the production facility of the defense company SkyFall. At that time, Graham said that "it would be a huge mistake for America not to cooperate with Ukraine in the field of drones. They are ready to help us, because we were ready to support Ukraine in the most difficult times".

Before his death, Graham served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, was a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Judiciary Committee, and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

As a representative of the US Republican Party, Lindsey Graham has visited Ukraine on several occasions. He advocated for the US to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and also covered the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Lindsey Graham was elected to the US Senate in 2002 and re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020. He is credited as the first person in South Carolina history to receive over a million votes in the 2008 general election.

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