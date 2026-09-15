The government approved the draft state budget for 2027. Almost 4.9 trillion UAH were allocated for defense

The government approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2027. It allocated UAH 4 trillion 885 billion for defense. Itʼs about 44% of Ukraineʼs GDP.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and the Ministry of Finance.

Revenues next year are expected to be UAH 5.65 trillion (8.7% more than planned for 2026), and expenditures are expected to be UAH 7.27 trillion (13.5% more than planned for 2026). The need for international support in 2027 will be $52.6 billion.

The minimum wage from January 1, 2027 is planned to be set at UAH 9 546 hryvnias (UAH 899 more, or +10.4% than in 2026).

The draft budget allocated UAH 328.5 billion for education. The average monthly salary of an experienced teacher will increase by 65% compared to 2025, to UAH 27 300. The money will also go towards academic scholarships, meals for students of all grades, and the construction of shelters in schools.

UAH 292.5 billion have been allocated for healthcare. Thanks to the increase in the Medical Guarantee Program (up to UAH 225 billion), the average salary of a specialized care doctor will be at least UAH 30 000, and that of a nurse is UAH 20 000.

Separately, the government plans to strengthen business support. UAH 96 billion have been allocated to relevant programs. Itʼs almost twice as much as this year. The money will be directed, in particular, to affordable loans, “eOselya”, support for innovations (in particular, the “Brave1” project), grants, and war risk insurance.

UAH 20.5 billion have been allocated for veteransʼ policy. Of this, UAH 12.2 billion will go to veteransʼ return to civilian life — payments, rehabilitation, psychological assistance, and professional adaptation.

Internally displaced persons will receive support worth UAH 83.2 billion, including UAH 39.6 billion in housing assistance and UAH 11.5 billion in compensation for destroyed property.

Social payments and measures of the Ministry of Social Policy will increase to UAH 540.3 billion. The largest share — UAH 292.8 billion — will be directed to pension supplements. Another UAH 66.4 billion will go to support and prosthetics for people with disabilities.

Among the innovations of the draft state budget:

partial (by 25%) restoration of the State Road Fund in the amount of UAH 52.8 billion for the maintenance and development of highways and local roads;

UAH 18.2 billion will be allocated to compensate for the difference in tariffs, which will reduce the financial burden on utility companies and the population;

launching new programs to support youth, sports, and the development of the Plast movement (UAH 61.5 million).

The draft budget has already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. Now it must be considered by the MPs.