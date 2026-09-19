The US President Donald Trump has signed a bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia and Iran, which was drafted by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.
This was reported by the White House.
On September 17, the US House of Representatives supported this bill — there were 262 votes in favor, 159 against. The House then forwarded this document to Trump for signature.
The bill would impose 100 percent tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas and countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions, including China, India and Turkey, and would also tighten sanctions on the Russian military and foreign suppliers.
- The bill on “hell sanctions” against Russia was drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraine’s most consistent supporters. He died suddenly on July 11 after returning from a trip to Ukraine.
- A few hours after Senator Lindsey Graham bid farewell on July 29, the bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran passed its first procedural vote in the US Senate. And on August 7, 86 senators voted for it, 11 voted against.
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