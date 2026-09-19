President Trump signs bill on “hellish sanctions” against Russia and Iran

The US President Donald Trump has signed a bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia and Iran, which was drafted by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

This was reported by the White House.

On September 17, the US House of Representatives supported this bill — there were 262 votes in favor, 159 against. The House then forwarded this document to Trump for signature.

The bill would impose 100 percent tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas and countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions, including China, India and Turkey, and would also tighten sanctions on the Russian military and foreign suppliers.