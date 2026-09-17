The US House of Representatives has passed a bill imposing large-scale sanctions against Russia.
CNN writes about this.
There were 262 votes in favor, 159 against. Now this document still needs to be signed by US President Donald Trump. As journalist Ostan Yarysh wrote, this is the first pro-Ukrainian bill that Congress has fully passed in the last two years. Among those who voted were 203 Republicans, 58 Democrats, and one independent.
The bill gives Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that buy Russian energy. It also proposes to tighten sanctions on the Russian military and foreign suppliers, put more pressure on Russiaʼs shadow navy, and impose sanctions for the abduction of Ukrainian children.
- The bill on “hell sanctions” against Russia was drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraine’s most consistent supporters. He died suddenly on July 11 after returning from a trip to Ukraine.
- A few hours after Senator Lindsey Graham bid farewell on July 29, the bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran passed its first procedural vote in the US Senate. And on August 7, 86 senators voted for it, 11 voted against.
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