The US House of Representatives has passed a bill on new sanctions against Russia. Now the document must be signed by Trump

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill imposing large-scale sanctions against Russia.

CNN writes about this.

There were 262 votes in favor, 159 against. Now this document still needs to be signed by US President Donald Trump. As journalist Ostan Yarysh wrote, this is the first pro-Ukrainian bill that Congress has fully passed in the last two years. Among those who voted were 203 Republicans, 58 Democrats, and one independent.

The bill gives Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that buy Russian energy. It also proposes to tighten sanctions on the Russian military and foreign suppliers, put more pressure on Russiaʼs shadow navy, and impose sanctions for the abduction of Ukrainian children.