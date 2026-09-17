Zelensky signed a law that strengthens responsibility for the work of fraudulent call centers

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on combating fraudulent call centers.

This is stated in the billʼs card published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

The document proposes to supplement the Criminal Code with a new article — "Electronic Communications Fraud".

The explanatory note states that such activity is punishable by imprisonment for three to eight years, and if committed repeatedly, by 5 to 10 years. During martial law, the activity is punishable by imprisonment for 7 to 12 years.

Separately, they propose punishments for creating and leading fraudulent organizations — 7-12 years in prison with confiscation of property. For participating in them — 5-10 years.

At the same time, a member of a fraudulent organization may be exempted from liability if he or she reports it and helps expose it before suspicion is raised. This will not apply to organizers and managers.

On August 12, police reported that they had conducted 411 searches and shut down 94 fraudulent call centers. Police found 1 794 fully equipped workstations on the premises.

It also recently became known about a special operation by NABU and the SAPO called "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

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