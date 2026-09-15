After Kravchenkoʼs removal, his deputy Krym has been performing managerial functions in PGO. However, he was not appointed the acting head

According to the distribution of responsibilities, the relevant "management functions" in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) are performed by Maksym Krym, the deputy of the already suspended Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

This was reported to Babel by the head of the information policy and communications department of PGO Maryana Hayovska.

At the same time, she emphasized that Krym does not exercise those powers and procedural decisions that, by law, fall exclusively within the competence of the Prosecutor General.

Hayovska also noted that currently Maksym Krym has not been appointed Acting Prosecutor General by a separate order or directive.

Maksym Krym has been working in the prosecutorʼs office system since 2010. Until November 2014, he served in the military prosecutorʼs offices of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Crimean and Western regions.

Later, Krym was part of the group of state prosecutors in the treason case against former President Viktor Yanukovych, along with Ruslan Kravchenko, with whom he was a colleague in the Chief Military Prosecutorʼs Office.

In 2023, Krym headed the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, and on June 25, 2025, he became Deputy Prosecutor General.

Today, Slidstvo.Info published an investigation stating that Maksym Krymʼs wife Hanna and her parents received Russian passports in April 2014.

According to journalists, as of 2026, information about Hanna Krymʼs Russian passport remains relevant. However, the publication was unable to determine whether she canceled the document and whether she is currently using it.

Kravchenkoʼs removal

In early September, NABU and SAPO reported a special operation "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

There, the investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko.

Soon after the investigation, Kravchenko resigned from the post of Prosecutor General.

Already on September 14, Ruslan Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos. Kravchenko accused him of forging paternity documents in order to obtain amnesty in the case of bribing students, as well as of involvement in a scheme to sell land at an undervalue.

A person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko was also charged with influencing judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.

However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about Kryvonosʼ suspicion is not true. At the press conference, Klymenko and Kryvonos also said that they had not received any official suspicions.

After Kravchenkoʼs appeal, information appeared in the media that he had fled abroad. The Prosecutor General confirmed that he was abroad, but claimed that he had gone on a business trip.

Subsequently, Zelensky removed Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General by decree, and on September 15, the Rada voted for his resignation.

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