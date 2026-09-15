The Verkhovna Rada voted for the resignation of Prosecutor General Kravchenko

On September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko at the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This became known from the Verkhovna Rada broadcast.

317 MPs voted in favor. For the final resignation, Zelensky must issue a decree dismissing Kravchenko.

Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. Prior to that, he headed the Bucha District Prosecutorʼs Office since 2021 and participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). From April 2023, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration until he was dismissed at the end of December 2024.

What preceded

In early September, NABU and SAPO reported a special operation "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. There, the investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service.

From December 2024 to June 2025, the head of the State Tax Service was Ruslan Kravchenko. Soon after the investigation, Kravchenko resigned from the post of Prosecutor General.

Already on September 14, Kravchenko reported that he had signed a suspicion against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos for forging documents and published an investigation in which Kryvonos is accused of illegally registering paternity over someone elseʼs child in order to obtain amnesty in the case of bribing students.

A person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko was also suspected of influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.

However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about Kryvonosʼ suspicion is not true. During the press conference, Klymenko and Kryvonos also said that they had not received any official suspicions.

After Kravchenkoʼs appeal, information appeared in the media that he had fled abroad. The Prosecutor General confirmed that he was abroad, but claimed that he had gone on a business trip. Subsequently, Zelensky issued a decree dismissing Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

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