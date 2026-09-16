The Verkhovna Rada supported the project on taxes on parcels up to €150 for the third time

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading project No. 16051-1 on taxes on parcels up to €150 from foreign marketplaces.

273 MPs voted for the bill in the first reading.

The document proposes to amend the Tax Code of Ukraine and introduce VAT on goods purchased through foreign marketplaces, regardless of their value (currently, parcels up to €150 are not taxed).

For online purchases worth up to €150, VAT will be charged and paid by the electronic platform. Non-commercial parcels worth up to €45 are proposed to be exempt from VAT.

If the law is finally adopted, the new rules should come into effect no earlier than January 1, 2027.

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