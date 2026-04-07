The Verkhovna Rada extended military conscription for three years after the end of martial law — at what rate

The Verkhovna Rada in the second reading extended the military levy for three years after the end of martial law. According to draft law No. 15110, the levy funds will go to a special fund of the state budget — they can be directed only to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the Government Portal.

The bill was supported by 258 MPs.

The military levy rates are:

5% — for individuals;

1.5% — for military personnel and security and defense workers (from income that is not exempt from military tax);

10% of the minimum wage (in 2026 — 850 UAH) — for individual entrepreneurs of groups 1, 2 and 4;

1% of income — for single tax payers of group 3 (individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, except e-residents ).

The Ministry of Finance calculated that if the military levy is left as it is, the state budget will receive approximately UAH 140 billion each year.

This law is one of the IMFʼs requirements to increase taxes for businesses and citizens so that Ukraine can receive assistance from the $8.1 billion package (Ukraine received the first tranche in March).

At the same time, on March 10, the Verkhovna Rada did not support another bill that provides for taxation of digital platforms, also known as the bill on the "OLX tax".

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