The Verkhovna Rada did not support the bill on the “OLX tax”

At its meeting on March 10, the Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law No. 14025 on taxation of digital platforms, or the bill on the "OLX tax".

This is known from the broadcast of the meeting.

Only 168 MPs out of the required 226 voted pro.

This document is one of the structural beacons of the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) financing program. It would oblige all adult users of digital platforms to declare income. These include OLX, Rozetka, Glovo, Airbnb, Amazon, Etsy, Uklon, Bolt, Preply, Upwork, and other services.

The document provides:

if the sales volume does not exceed UAH 6.6 million, a 5% tax rate and 5% military levy will apply;

if exceeding UAH 6.6 million — 18% tax and 5% military fee.

At the same time, if the seller made no more than three sales through the platform for an amount of up to €2 000 per year, such transactions would not be taxed.

As the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes, before the second reading, the government planned to submit amendments demanded by IMF: to cancel benefits for parcels up to €150, VAT for individual entrepreneurs, and to fix the increased military levy at 5% even after the end of martial law.

