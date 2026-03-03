Ukraine received the first one and a half billion dollars under the new IMF program

Ukraine has received the first tranche of $1.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a new four-year program under the Extended Fund Facility. The total amount of the program is $8.1 billion.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The money has already been transferred to the state budget. Earlier, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported that it would be used primarily to pay pensions, salaries to teachers and doctors, social assistance, and finance medicine and education during the war.

The program is designed for 2026-2029. It replaces the previous cooperation model, which was approved in 2023, when it was expected that the active phase of the war would end sooner. Now IMF has taken into account that the war is ongoing and the costs remain high.

According to Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, the program includes stricter fiscal discipline. Among the conditions are deficit control, price and financial system stability, as well as changes in tax and anti-corruption policies and labor market rules.

According to the government and the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine will need approximately $136.5 billion in external financing between 2026 and 2029. Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted $14.9 billion in financial support from IMF to its state budget.

The International Monetary Fund is a UN agency created in 1945 to regulate monetary relations, financial stability, and provide loans to countries with budget deficits.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.